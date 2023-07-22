Chandigarh, July 22: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Saturday said the state is on the threshold of ushering a new revolution by imparting quality education to the students of the government schools.

Mann said this after flagging off two more batches of 72 government school principals to the Principals Academy in Singapore for updating their professional knowledge and expertise in the field of education. The chief minister said these principals are being sent to Singapore in batches in line with the guarantee given by the Aam Aadmi Party before the Punjab Assembly polls to ensure quality education.

Out of these 72 principals, 92-93 per cent are visiting abroad for the first time, Mann said, adding that their visit will prove to be a milestone in reforming the education sector. The motive is to ensure that students of the state get world class education in Punjab thereby enabling them to compete with their convent educated peers, he said.

3rd and 4th Batch of School Principals Left for Singapore

Mann said revolutionary changes are being witnessed in the education sector in the state where principals and teachers are being sent for training abroad, students are witnessing spectacular events like the launch of Chandrayaan III and schools of eminence have emerged as a hub of educational and extracurricular activities to ensure holistic development of children.

These endeavours are solely aimed at reversing the trend of brain drain in the state and channelize the unbounded energy of youth in a positive direction, he said. The day is not far when students from Punjab will excel in every field and bring laurels for the state, the chief minister said.

The best coaches are being provided to youths in the sports field and teachers in the education sector, Mann said, adding that the motive is to ensure comprehensive development of the youth in every field so that they can scale new heights.

He said the youth of the state has a huge potential and they can excel in any field if they are given the right direction. Mann said that during the training, these school principals will be equipped with modern teaching practices prevalent abroad.

After their return, these principals will share the practices with students and their colleagues thereby ensuring that students get acquainted with the pattern of study on foreign shores, he said. This will enable the students of the state to compete with their peers educated abroad, Mann added.

The chief minister said it is a proud moment for him as these principals will act as agents of change in the education sector in the coming times. He expresseg hope that this will bring the much needed qualitative change in the education system of the state by benefitting the students. Mann said the first batch of teachers had gone to Singapore for training in February and the second batch in March.

He said that after their five-day training in Singapore, the third and fourth batches of principals will return to the country on July 29. Mann further said the state government is opening eight hi-tech centres for imparting training to the students for competitive exams. These centres will provide quality training to the youth for clearing the UPSC exams and get coveted positions in the state and the country.