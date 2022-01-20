Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 20 (ANI): Hyderabad Police on Thursday arrested a burglar and recovered gold and over Rs 54 lakh in cash from his possession.

According to CV Anand, Hyderabad Police Commissioner said the task force, West zone team nabbed a notorious house burglar on Thursday. "Chidirika Arvind is accused of house burglaries across SR Nagar, Sanathnagar, Cyberabad and Madhapur police stations. Gold ornaments and net cash worth Rs 54,62,000 were recovered," he said.

Also Read | Inherited Property of Female Hindu Dying Intestate To Go Back To Source, Observes Supreme Court.

According to Hyderabad Police, the accused Chidirika Aravind is a habitual offender. His arrest records include 27 burglary offenses in the Hyderabad, Rachakonda, Warangal, and Karimnagar city limits. LB Nagar Police Station also arrested him for housebreaking. After his release from jail, he returned to his native place and was selling sanitisers there for a living.

The police further said that after doing several odd jobs in between, the accused again started doing burglary. According to his plan, he joined an online service provider company as a housekeeping boy. On January 12, he stole gold ornaments and cash from a closed house. (ANI)

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Govt Employees Told To Attend R-Day Function As 'Official Duty'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)