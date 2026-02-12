Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 12 (ANI): A massive Cordon and Search operation was conducted on Thursday within the jurisdiction of Reinbazar Police Station to ensure public safety and curb illegal activities, Hyderabad police said.

The operation was led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police and ACP, along with Ch Nethaji, SHO Reinbazar police station, and supported by armed police personnel. During this intensive search, the following seizures and verifications were carried out:

Also Read | Jaahnavi Kandula Death: Seattle Finalises INR 262 Crore Settlement With Indian Student's Family Who Was Killed by US Officer in 2023.

Kiran Khare Prabhakar DCP, Charminar Zone, Hyderabad City, in a release, said that a total of 37 two-wheelers were seized for being operated without number plates or with improper/tampered number plates.

Six rowdy sheeters (Syed Ali, Habeeb Sikander, Talib Khan, Jaffar Ali, Ali Hussain, and Syeeduddin) were identified, picked up, and their current activities were verified, as per the statement.

Also Read | Was Ahmedabad Plane Crash a Deliberate Act? Report Claims Air India 171 Flight Pilot 'Intentionally Shut Fuel Switches'.

Nine Suspect Sheet persons (Khaled, Sameer, Aziz Baba, Hyder Ahmed, Ibrahim, Ibrahim Khan, Syed Ali, Shaik Mohammed, and Azhar) were identified and their details were thoroughly verified.

Three dangerous knives and one Hukka set, five packets of illegal Cannabis (Ganja) and three small gas cylinders being used/stored illegally were seized during the operation.The DCP stated that such operations will continue to maintain law and order and to instill a sense of security among the citizens of the Charminar Zone. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)