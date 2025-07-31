Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Banjara Hills police have registered a case against 26 individuals, including BJP activists and Bajrang Dal members, for obstructing police duty and resorting to violence while attempting to conduct prayers at the Peddamma Thalli temple in Banjara Hills.

The BJP activists and Bajrang Dal members attempted to perform prayers and Bonalu at the temple, which officials had demolished for being situated on government land. When the police stopped them, a protest ensued, with workers entering the premises to continue the ceremony.

According to the Police FIR copy, "A complaint from B Srinivasulu, Sub-Inspector of Police, PS Banjara Hills, which states I B Srinivasulu, Sub-Inspector of Police, PS Banjara Hills would like to bring to your kind notice that on July 28, 2025, we received a request for police protection by deploying picket regarding Government land encroachment at MLA Colony, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The request was submitted by Anitha Reddy, Tahsildar, Shaikpet Mandal, vide letter dated July 28, 2025."

"In response, on July 29, 2025, at around 0900 hours, I, along with officers and staff, was deployed at the said location for bandobust duty concerning the protection of Government land. While we were performing our lawful duties, at around 1300 hrs, a group of about 200 individuals arrived at the said place carrying Bonalu to conduct prayers on the Government land without permission, thereby committing criminal trespass. The group created a public nuisance, damaged police barricades and the gates of the Government land, and obstructed the police in the discharge of their official duties," the FIR said.

The police FIR said that the protesters resorted to violence by converting standard barricades into offensive weapons to attack on-duty officers by dragging them onto the ground.

The revenue officials erected blue tin sheets around the govt land to protect it, where protestors broke the gate and pushed on to the police.

Upon further enquiry, it was found that few people, along with their followers, instigated the crowd, raised provocative slogans, and incited unrest, thereby provoking the public, disturbing peace and order, and wilfully obstructing public servants in the execution of their duties, despite being repeatedly informed of the lawful nature of the police action.

The individuals have been identified as Karate Kalyani (BJP activist), Lanka Deepak Reddy (BJP President), Mahesh Kumar Yadav (Bajrang Dal activist), Jeevan, Rada Manohar Das Swamy, Shiva Kumar (BJP Hyderabad), Naveen Yadav and his family members, Jayamma Yadav, Priya Chowdary (Hindu activist and advocate), Mahesh Yadav (Bajrang Dal), Raki (Transgender) with 3 others. Subramanyam (Bajrang Dal activist), Subash Chand (Bajrang Dal), Praveen (BJYM), Arjun (BJYM), Sai (Bajrang Dal), K Vijaya (Bajrang Dal), Hyndhavi Reddy Pandem, Ratna Kumar alias Chintu, Pooja Sai alias Shiva Shakti, Brahmam, Shiva Prasad (Bajrangdal Sena General Secretary), Shiva Ram, Satyanarayana. Aravind Kumar, Rohit Yadav and others.

"In view of the above, I request you to take necessary legal action against the aforementioned individuals as per law for obstructing police personnel, disturbing public peace and order and hindering the execution of lawful duties. Received on July 29, 2025, at 1500 hrs," B. Srinivasulu, Sub-Inspector of Police said.

As per the content of the above petition, I, K. Surendhar, SI of Police, Banjara Hills PS registered a case in U/s 121(1), 191(2), 191(3), 195(1), 132, 351(2), 324(4), 79, 126(2), 329(3), 292, 61(2), r/w 190 BNS and Sec 3 of PDPP Act and investigation entrusted to P. Ravinder, SI. (ANI)

