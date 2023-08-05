Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 5 (ANI): Hyderabad Police arrested two interstate drug peddlers on Saturday and seized 22 kg of Ganga and other things including a vehicle, all worth Rs 9 lakh, officials said.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Jalaluddin Siddiki Ahmed Husen Siddiki alias Jalaluddin Siddiki and Jameel Akthar.

The police said that the accused Jalaluddin Siddiki Ahmed Husen Siddiki came into contact with a person identified as Nayeem who said Jalaluddin that he is involved in peddling Ganja in Sholapur and asked to arrange Ganja from Araku, Vishakapatnam, to Sholapur by road.

"Later Jalaluddin also informed about the Ganga peddling to the other accused Jameel Akthar who is his sister’s father-in-law and asked to work with him on a commission basis and the accused Jameel Akthar agreed," the police added.

The police said that both the accused used to go to Araku, Visakhapatnam, and purchase Ganja and sell the same to Nayeem. Monthly twice the accused persons used to go to Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh for purchasing Ganja.

"Based on credible information the sleuth of the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) along with the Abdullapurmet Police apprehended the accused persons on Saturday while they were carrying Ganja from the Abdullapurmet area with 22 kg Ganja," the police said.

"In this case, the accused persons Paandu and Nayeem are at large," they added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

