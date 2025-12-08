Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 8 (ANI): A total of 77 IndiGo flights were disrupted at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Monday as of now, with 38 arrivals and 39 departures cancelled, according to airport authorities.

This comes after the operational disruptions in IndiGo Airlines.

Meanwhile, IndiGo passengers continue to be affected amid flight disruptions and cancellations in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai and Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi today.

Earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a formal appeal to all pilot bodies and associations across India, urging full cooperation amid ongoing nationwide air-travel disruptions.

The appeal comes as several flights across the country have faced delays and operational challenges linked to constraints involving airline operations, including those of IndiGo.

In its appeal, DGCA highlighted that unpredictable weather, seasonal demand, and rising passenger loads have intensified pressure on airline operations.

"As we now approach the fog season, the peak holiday period, and the marriage travel season,it is crucial that the industry prepares for even greater operational challenges. Passenger volumes are expected to rise sharply, and weather-related impacts may further complicate scheduling and flight safety," an appeal read.

The DGCA called on pilots to help maintain stability in flight operations during this "busy and weather-sensitive period." Specific points of cooperation requested include ensuring smooth operations, minimising avoidable delays and cancellations, and enhancing coordination between pilots and airlines.

"This appeal is made with deep respect for the essential role that pilots and pilot organizationsplay in India's aviation ecosystem. We trust in your sense of duty, professionalism, andcommitment to public service during these challenging times. DGCA is committed for safety and implementation of FDTL CAR in letter and spirit. Let us collectively ensure that air travel remains safe, reliable, and minimally disrupted for the millions of passengers who depend on it. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation," an appeal further read.

After the DGCA's appeal, the Airlines Pilots Association of India (ALPA India) stated it "stands ready to fully support DGCA and MoCA in resolving the current situation and helping passengers in every possible way".

However, ALPA India also raised a significant red flag: "rolling back revised FDTL CAR puts fatigue protections and passenger safety at risk".

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted IndiGo's Accountable Manager and Chief Executive Officer a one-time 24-hour extension to submit their response to the Show Cause Notice issued on December 6 over large-scale operational disruptions and observed non-compliances. (ANI)

