Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 15 (ANI): Police detained several Congress leaders who organised a protest rally over the Adani issue here in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Many prominent Congress leaders including Nadeem Javed, CLP leader Batti Vikramarka, Mallu Ravi, Rohin Reddy, MLA Seethakka and others who participated in the protest were detained by the police.

Also Read | Gaganyaan: India's Human Space Mission's First Abort Mission With Test Rocket in May 2023, Says Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

The 'Chalo Rajbhavan' rally of the Congress party which started from Gandhi Bhavan was stopped by the police at Khairatabad junction before marching to Rajbhavan, Hyderabad.

The police had put up more than three levels of security barricades on the Rajbhavan road ahead of the protest rally, they said.

Also Read | Falling stocks in Europe and US stoke banking crisis fears.

Speaking to ANI, CLP leader Batti Vikramarka said, "The wealth of the country should remain with the people, not just with a few individuals, particularly industrialist Gautam Adani. Unfortunately, the PM Narendra Modi-led BJP government has a connection with (the Adani issue)"

The Congress leader added that the party brought independence to this country and cannot be silent when the whole wealth of the country is going to a few individuals.

"People like Adani are stealing the wealth of this country, particularly SBI, seaports, airports, power projects, mines, and others. We will fight for the people," he alleged. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)