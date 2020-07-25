Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): A hyper-local start-up, Ease Your Life (EYL) that offers personal assistance at your doorstep, has come up with a noble initiative to boost the festive spirit ahead of Raksha Bandhan in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai by providing a free service on July 31, for those who want to send their love to their siblings.

"To make sure the COVID-19 scenario doesn't hamper the spirit of celebrations, we have decided to deliver rakhis for our customers across the city for free. We want to ensure that the emotions are delivered this Raksha Bandhan," says co-founder of EYL Shashwat Bhatt.

EYL started four years ago, to send the parcels and other deliveries in order to ease people's mundane life.

EYL has planned this in such a manner that people just have to book their orders through EYL's website or App and then EYL executives will collect rakhis from their doorstep and deliver it to the desired address free of cost.

"Currently, we are offering this service for Mumbai and Delhi-NCR only and that too for one day," Jaymin Trivedi, another co-founder of EYL told ANI. "The idea behind this is that though we are a commercial venture, in these tough times of pandemic and lockdown, if we can help people to ease their lives in any way, we will do it. So, we are offering to deliver rakhis from sisters to their for their brothers for free anywhere across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida," he added.

Ease Your Life is an online utility service that offers pick up and delivery services among many others such as home repairs, bank, and shopping assistance in Mumbai, Delhi, and NCR. Their services start at Rs 40 and are charged according to the distance and weight. (ANI)

