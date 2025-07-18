New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The Income Tax Department on Friday cautioned the public against phishing emails relating to tax refund and asked people not to click on suspicious links.

In a post on X, the I-T department said it never asks for bank details or personal information of a taxpayer via email.

Also Read | US Designates Lashkar Proxy TRF As 'Foreign Terrorist Organisation': A Glance at How Terror Outfit Operates With Pakistan Army.

It advised taxpayers to verify refund status only on the official website ( incometax.gov.in).

"Fake Income Tax Refund Email Warning! Received an email about an "Income Tax Refund" requiring urgent "manual confirmation"? This is a #phishing scam!," the I-T department said.

Also Read | US Shocker: Man Gets Sucked Into MRI Machine in Long Island After He Enters Room Wearing Large Metallic Chain.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)