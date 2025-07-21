Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 21 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday, while speaking on the occasion of Martyrs Day, vowed that he will make Bharatiya Janata Party leaders say "Jay Bangla".

Martyrs Day, also known as 'Shaheed Dibas', honours 13 martyrs who lost their lives during the 1993 Kolkata Writers Building march.

The TMC MP stated that earlier, BJP leaders used to say "Jai Shree Ram" and now they are saying "Jai Maa Durga", "Jai Maa Kali". He further alleged that BJP is running on two E: Election Commission and ED.

"Earlier, the BJP used to say 'Jai Shri Ram', but today they are saying 'Jai Maa Durga', 'Jai Maa Kali'. Mark my words, I will make them say 'Jai Bangla'. In 10 months, they will start saying 'Jai Bangla. ' This time we will speak in Bengali in Parliament. Let's see who stops us. BJP is running two 'E's - Election Commission on voters and ED on Opposition leaders," Abhishek Banerjee said while addressing the gathering.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also present during the event. Addressing the gathering, Mamata said that she respects every language and highlighted the contribution of West Bengal people during the freedom movement.

"We respect all the languages, be it Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, or Rajasthani. The people of West Bengal played a big role in the Independence movement. No one else can do what the people of West Bengal can," Bengal CM said.

While TMC workers from across the state gather in Kolkata to mark Martyrs' Day on Monday, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, along with several MPs and MLAs, will lead a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) titled, "Uttar Kanya (Mini-Secretariat) Cholo", which is scheduled to begin from Tinbatti More in Jalpaiguri's Fulbari.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh is also going to observe Shaheed Diwas at Kharagpur city's Giri Maidan in West Bengal for all the BJP workers who were killed by Trinamool miscreants. (ANI)

