Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 11 (ANI): An interlocutory application has been filed in the Jharkhand High Court demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid which recovered Rs 19.31 crore in cash from several locations linked to Pooja Singhal, IAS.

Earlier on Sunday, the ED interrogated Abhishek Jha, husband of Pooja Singhal, IAS, in connection with searches at Pulse Hospital.

He was investigated at the ED Zonal office.

According to sources, ED conducted raids at Pulse Hospital, Ranchi. The hospital owner is a close relative of Pooja Singhal, Secretary, Mines and Geology, in the state of Jharkhand, they added. (ANI)

