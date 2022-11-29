By Nishant Ketu

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): To assess the efficacy of institutional disaster management structures and contingency measures, the Indian Air Force is conducting the Annual Joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise 'Samanvay 2022' from November 28 to 30, 2022, at the Air Force Station Agra, said a statement.

The exercise comprised a seminar on Disaster Management, a 'Multi-Agency Exercise' involving static and flying displays of various HADR assets and a 'Table Top Exercise', added the statement.

Along with the involvement of various stakeholders from the country, the exercise witnessed participation by representatives from the ASEAN countries as well, as per the statement.

Today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated as Chief Guest for the Capability Demonstration events planned during the exercise.

While addressing the guests on this occasion, Rajnath Singh expressed his concern about the imbalance in nature and an increasing number of disasters. Singh said that both man and woman are part of this universe and it is our responsibility to maintain balance with nature. Some years ago, disaster was not a regular event. But, now disaster comes on a regular basis, which should be a matter of concern for everyone.

He said that India is playing a role as a global leader in this region. "We have built up cooperation with friends countries and trying to secure full-proof security in the Indian Ocean and Asia-Pacific region. We need to think about better coordination between governments and different agencies and SAMANVAY-2022 is a major platform in this direction," he added.

The Defence Minister said Samanvay 2022 will promote a synergistic approach towards HADR by various national and regional stakeholders involved in Disaster Management including the Civil Administration, the Armed Forces, NDMA, NIDM, NDRF, DRDO, BRO, IMD, NRS and INCOIS. This multi-agency engagement is expected to contribute to the evolution of institutional frameworks for effective communication, interoperability, cooperation and their application for the successful conduct of HADR.

It is notable that the exercise also aims to provide a unique platform for the exchange of domain knowledge, experience and best practices with the participating ASEAN member countries. (ANI)

