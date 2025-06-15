Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 15 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday evening confirmed that a British Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Saturday night (June 14).

The aircraft was operating from UK Aircraft Carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, it was undertaking routine flying outside Indian ADIZ with Thiruvananthapuram earmarked as the emergency recovery airfield.

In a post on X, the IAF said, "A Royal Navy F-35B fighter recovered off an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on the night of 14 June 25. Operating from UK Aircraft Carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, it was undertaking routine flying outside Indian ADIZ with Thiruvananthapuram earmarked as the emergency recovery airfield."

"On having declared a diversion off an emergency, the F-35 B was detected and identified by the IAF's IACCS network and cleared for the recovery. IAF is providing all necessary support for the rectification and subsequent return of the aircraft," the IAF added.

According to sources, a United Kingdom (UK) Navy F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Saturday evening due to low fuel.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy and the United Kingdom's Carrier Strike Group (UK CSG25) conducted a joint naval drill, commonly known as a Passage Exercise (PASSEX), in the western Arabian Sea earlier this week.

This marked the UK Strike Group's "first major engagement" after entering the Indo-Pacific region.

"UK CSG25 joined the Indian Navy for an exercise in the western Arabian Sea," read a post from the UK Carrier Strike Group.

The Indian Navy had earlier stated, "INS Tabar, along with a submarine and P-8I aircraft of the Indian Navy, participated in a Passage Exercise in the North Arabian Sea on 09 and 10 June 2025 with HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Richmond from the UK Carrier Strike Group."

The two-day exercise included various naval activities such as coordinated anti-submarine operations, tactical manoeuvres, unified control of helicopters, and professional exchanges between naval officers.

"The multi-faceted naval exercise included unified control of integral helicopters, tactical manoeuvres, coordinated anti-submarine ops and professional exchange of officers," the statement read.

"The joint exercise underscores the deepening cooperation between the two navies and showcases shared commitment to maritime security and robust bilateral ties," the Navy added in its statement. (ANI)

