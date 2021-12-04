New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): A corporal of the Indian Air Force (IAF) shot himself with the Insas rifle issued to him and died at the Air Force Station, Bawana.

Crime team was called on the spot and the body is being preserved at the BJRM Hospital, Jahangirpuri for post-mortem.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

