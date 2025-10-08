Ghaziabad, October 8: The restored Hindustan Trainer-2 (HT-2) aircraft, after its induction into the Hindon Air Force base station-based "Heritage Flight", was displayed publicly for the first time on Wednesday by the Indian Air Force (IAF) alongside other legacy aircraft as part of the Air Force's 93rd Air Force Day celebrations. The HT-2 is the first indigenously built Indian aircraft of the IAF.

Starting from the 1950s, all IAF pilots underwent their basic flying training on this aircraft until 1989. The IAF hailed the HT-2's flypast as the "Flight of History itself". The aircraft was inducted into the IAF's Heritage Flight on December 26 last year after being restored. Indian Airforce Day 2025 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu, Sharad Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis and Other Leaders Extend Greetings on IAF’s 93rd Foundation Day.

93rd Air Force Day Celebrations

AIR FORCE DAY PARADE 2025🇮🇳✨ The 93rd anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was commemorated at Air Force Station Hindan, Ghaziabad The proceedings commenced with the marching-in of the President's Colours, symbolising pride, unity, strength and esprit-de-corps.

The HT-2 flew alongside another legacy aircraft, the TigerMoth, as part of the IAF's Heritage Flight. Wing Commander NBS Reddy and Wing Commander AK Singh flew the Hindustan Trainer-2 and TigerMoth, respectively, in the IAF's "iconic" heritage formation, taking to the skies during the Air Force Day celebrations. While performing aerobatics, the heritage formation duo executed a mid-air "figure 8" manoeuvre, followed by a "turn inbound" to perform the "Heritage Cross".

Another legacy aircraft, the Harvard, was also brought forth during the display. It made a smooth 360-degree turn over the parade ground. After serving until 1989, the Harvard was inducted into the Heritage Flight in July 2015 following restoration. The aircraft was used extensively to train fighter pilots for frontline service during the 1930s and 1940s and was regarded as one of the most advanced trainers of its era. Indian Air Force Day 2025: Special Tributes to Operation Sindoor, Power Display at Hindon Airbase; Air Warriors Carry Out ‘Stunning’ March Past (Watch Videos).

According to an official Indian Air Force statement, "Flight of Indian Air Force: The Heritage Flight (erstwhile Vintage Aircraft Flight) is a fleet of vintage aircraft that proudly keeps alive the legacy of the Indian Air Force. Based at Air Force Station Hindan, the aircraft of Heritage Flight are the only flying types of their kind in the sub-continent."

"The Flight was first instituted in 1982 at Air Force Station Palam with the Spitfire, Harvard and Tiger Moth aircraft. The Flight suspended operations in 1989 before getting re-established at its present location (Hindan) in 2012 with the Tiger Moth aircraft. The Heritage Flight is presently operating Tiger Moth, Harvard, Dakota and HT-2 aircraft and has been enthralling audiences every year since 2012 during the Air Force Day Parade. Additionally, these aircraft also undertake displays and flypasts during Republic Day, Aero India, and other prominent events of the country," the statement added.

Meanwhile, keeping the heritage alive, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh also decided to bring back another vintage symbol of the IAF, the 1967 Ford Saloon car, for the Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Air Base, Ghaziabad. The cream-coloured vintage car was made by the Ford Car Company of the USA.

The 1967 model was inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) on July 30, 1969. It had the distinction of carrying Air Chief Marshal PC Lal in 1969 and subsequent Air Chiefs till 1992. Former Air Chief Marshal Pratap Chandra Lal led Indian air warriors during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Air Chief Marshal NC Suri presented this car to the Air Force Museum in Palam on June 10, 1993.

