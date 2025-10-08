India is celebrating its 93rd Air Force Day today, October 8, 2025, honouring the courage, sacrifice, and valour of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The celebrations this year highlight the force’s contribution to Operation Sindoor. President Droupadi Murmu, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis extended warm wishes to IAF personnel and their families, praising their unwavering dedication to national security. Established on October 8, 1932, the IAF’s first operational flight took off on April 1, 1933, marking the dawn of India’s air defence journey. Across the country, air bases are commemorating the day with fly-pasts, parades and tributes to the brave air warriors safeguarding India’s skies. Indian Air Force Day 2025 Wishes: Celebrate IAF Formation Day With These Greetings, Messages, Patriotic Sayings, Images and HD Wallpapers.

President Droupadi Murmu Extends Wishes on Indian Air Force Day 2025

Warm greetings to all air warriors, veterans and their families on Air Force Day! The Indian Air Force has always demonstrated courage, commitment, and excellence. Our Air warriors protect our skies and serve the nation with tireless dedication during disasters and humanitarian… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2025

Sharad Pawar Greets Nation on Indian Airforce Day

Devendra Fadnavis Wishes People on Indian Airforce Day

On Indian Air Force Day, we salute the unparalleled courage, valour, and dedication shown by our Air Warriors ! Heartiest tribute to their bravery and the families whose strength makes it possible. नभ: स्पृशं दीप्तम् ! भारतीय हवाई दल दिन! भारतमातेच्या रक्षणासाठी तुमचे साहस,… pic.twitter.com/ZeNgvnt698 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 8, 2025

Politicians Wish Indian Airforce Day to Citizens

On Indian Air Force Day, we salute the brave air warriors who guard our skies with unmatched valor and determination. Their dedication and sacrifice inspire pride in every Indian, reflecting the true spirit of our nation’s guardians above. ಮುಗಿಲೆತ್ತರದಲ್ಲಿ ಹಾರುತ್ತಾ ದೇಶವನ್ನು… pic.twitter.com/7GTeknyBcu — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) October 8, 2025

On Indian Air Force Day, the Congress party salutes the bravery, dedication, and sacrifice of our sky warriors. Your exemplary courage to safeguard our skies inspires every Indian. May the Indian Air Force continue to serve the nation with strength, valour, and dedication pic.twitter.com/k3CmlX8zzf — Congress (@INCIndia) October 8, 2025

