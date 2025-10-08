India is celebrating its 93rd Air Force Day today, October 8, 2025, honouring the courage, sacrifice, and valour of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The celebrations this year highlight the force’s contribution to Operation Sindoor. President Droupadi Murmu, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis extended warm wishes to IAF personnel and their families, praising their unwavering dedication to national security. Established on October 8, 1932, the IAF’s first operational flight took off on April 1, 1933, marking the dawn of India’s air defence journey. Across the country, air bases are commemorating the day with fly-pasts, parades and tributes to the brave air warriors safeguarding India’s skies. Indian Air Force Day 2025 Wishes: Celebrate IAF Formation Day With These Greetings, Messages, Patriotic Sayings, Images and HD Wallpapers.

President Droupadi Murmu Extends Wishes on Indian Air Force Day 2025

Sharad Pawar Greets Nation on Indian Airforce Day 

Devendra Fadnavis Wishes People on Indian Airforce Day 

Politicians Wish Indian Airforce Day to Citizens

