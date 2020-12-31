New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) A dedicated helicopter team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Car Nicobar island has evacuated around 34 COVID-19 patients since July from various islands of Andaman and Nicobar to capital city Port Blair, an official statement said on Thursday.

"The IAF helicopter flight at Air Force Station Car Nicobar under the Andaman and Nicobar Command was entrusted the responsibility of airlifting critical patients to Port Blair and have flown numerous missions by day as well as night since June this year," it mentioned.

A dedicated team of pilots and technicians were earmarked as COVID-19 evacuation crew and kept in a state of readiness round the clock so as to get airborne on short notice, the statement added.

"Despite the physical and mental challenges, these motivated professionals displayed exemplary dedication to duty and have been the flying angels for our citizens evacuating nearly 34 COVID-19 patients by air since July 2020," it said.

In the past few months the helicopters have also been actively involved in medical evacuation of other critical patients, including five women with complications in advanced stages of pregnancy, the statement noted.

"The maintenance team have ensured high operational readiness of the helicopters by working 24x7 to enable safe evacuation flying," it stated.

