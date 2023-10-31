Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], October 31 (ANI): The Number 4 Squadron known as "Oorials" of the Indian Air Force (IAF) based at Air Force Station Uttarlai (Barmer), Rajasthan is converting from the MiG-21 to the Su-30 MKI, marking a watershed moment in the history of the squadron which was operating the MiG-21 since 1966.

The MiG-21 was the first supersonic fighter in service of the IAF and was inducted in 1963 and has participated in all major conflicts since then. This change signifies the unwavering commitment of the Indian Air Force to modernise and at the same time protect the skies of the nation.

Also Read | Umar Khalid Bail Plea: Supreme Court Issues Notice to Centre on Student Activist's Plea Challenging Various UAPA Provisions.

The formal induction of the new aircraft was marked by a ceremony at Air Force Station Uttarlai on 30 October. The ceremony featured a combined flypast by the MiG-21 and Su-30 MKI, which marked the last MiG-21 sortie for the squadron.

The ceremony was witnessed by the various military and civilian dignitaries in attendance. The conversion of this squadron to Su-30 MKI implies that the IAF now operates only two squadrons of the MiG-21. The IAF remains committed to phasing out the MiG-21 aircraft by the year 2025. (ANI)

Also Read | HC on Divorce Case: Make Prenuptial Agreements Mandatory To Prevent Marital Legal Battles, Says Delhi Family Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)