New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) A transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force crash landed in West Bengal's Bagdogra on Friday, officials said.

The crew of the AN-32 aircraft are safe, they said.

The aircraft is being recovered from the site, the officials said.

