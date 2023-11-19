IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team conducts an air show over the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 19 (ANI): Indian Air Force's (IAF) Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team conducted a stunning air show over the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday prior to the historic match between India and Australia.

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team consisting of nine Hawk Mk 132 aircraft showcased breath-taking aerobatic skills with precision and flair.

The Surya Kiran team members performed some dazzling displays and flew in different formations.

This was the first time such an activity was organised before a cricket match in India.

Formed in 1996, the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team consists of highly trained pilots from the Indian Air Force who showcase their expertise in precision aerobatics. The team has enthralled many spectators in India as well as abroad flying the Hawk Mk 132 aircraft.

The Team's displays involve a seamless fusion of individual skills, teamwork and meticulous planning.

From stunning formation loops and barrel rolls to gravity-defying crossovers, their performances push the limits of aerial artistry.

Coming to the match, a scintillating century by Travis Head helped Australia beat India by seven wickets to clinch their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Australia has officially won a World Cup title in the decades of 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. For India, their decade-long wait for a major ICC Trophy continues as after overcoming the semi-final hurdle, they have lost in the final. (ANI)

