New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Vikram Dev Dutt has been appointed as the next director general in the Directorate of General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment.

Dutt is an IAS officer of the AGMUT 1993 batch and is currently serving as the chairman and managing director (CMD) of Air India Asset Holding Ltd.

He will take over as the head of the DGCA on February 28, upon the superannuation of incumbent DGCA chief Arun Kumar.

Arun Kumar, a 1989-batch IAS officer, was leading the DGCA as its director general since July 2019. (ANI)

