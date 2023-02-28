New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): The Indian Council for Cultural Relations is all set to organise a National Conference on International Relations, a first-of-its-kind initiative to focus on education in the international arena in the national capital.

The conference will be organised at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the national capital on March 17 and 18.

"More than 50 top national universities of the country have been invited to participate in the two-day seminar. These universities have a course in International Relations as part of their curriculum," ICCR Chairman Vinay Sahasrabuddhe confirmed to ANI.

It is also known that this conference will be in partnership with the premier university Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU).

As per the schedule that has been drawn up, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will deliver the inaugural address. A session will also be conducted by Foreign Secretary and G20 Sherpa. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been invited to the closing session.

In the two days conference, various facets of India's international relations will be touched upon. Heads of Department (HoDs) of these universities have been invited for this 2-day affair.

On being asked about the need for holding such an initiative for the first time ever, Shahastrabuddhe said, "To create understanding in India's policy which has seen a visible change over the years, especially in the last decade or so. Our foreign policy under PM Modi is assertive, confident and impactful. The students need to be able to understand its significance."

IR is studied from a theoretical perspective as it attempts to provide a conceptual framework within which to analytically study international relations.

The International Relations courses in India include BA in Political Science, BA in International Relations, MA in Political Science, MA in International Relations, MPhil in Political Science and PhD in Political Science.

Some of the top universities in India that teach IR include Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia, Mumbai University, and Jadavpur University, Ashoka University amongst others. (ANI)

