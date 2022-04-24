Panipat (Haryana), Apr 24 (PTI) India will reach the pinnacle of its glory, taking inspiration from the values and ideals of the Sikh Gurus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a message to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

BJP MP from Karnal Sanjay Bhatia read out the prime minister's message during a state-level programme organised to pay tributes to the ninth Sikh Guru here on Sunday.

"Taking inspiration from the values and ideals of the Gurus, the nation will reach the pinnacle of its glory," the prime minister said in his message.

"In the past four centuries, there has not been any period in the country that we can imagine without the influence of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji," Modi said, adding, he has "shown us the path of service to the nation and fellow beings".

The Sikh Guru gave the world the mantra of peace, harmony and sacrifice, Modi said.

The prime minister, in his message, noted that his government had the "good fortune" to have also organised the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, and the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru.

The central government has shown its commitment to "guru seva" by constructing the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, he said.

The prime minister, in his message, also made a mention of the government's decision to observe ‘Veer Bal Diwas' on December 26 to commemorate the sacrifice of the sons of Guru Gobind Singh.

On April 21, Modi had addressed an event from the Red Fort to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (retd) Gurmit Singh and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda were present among others at the programme.

