Jammu, Mar 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Sunday directed officials to identify and eliminate all unnecessary regulations in government departments to easy the compliance burden on citizens and business establishments.

Dulloo made the remarks while chairing a meeting to review the progress of various departments in implementing the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP), aimed at enhancing Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said.

The chief secretary directed the departments to identify and eliminate unnecessary compliance burdens on businesses and citizens at the earliest.

He emphasised the need for broad-based consultations with stakeholders to gather feedback for a comprehensive analysis and action based on merit.

He advised for holding separate feedback sessions with the citizens concerned and other stakeholders in both the divisions to ensure inclusivity in the decision-making process.

Recognising the significance of a structured approach, Dulloo instructed the Industries and Commerce Department to compile department-wise suggestions for deregulation.

He noted that the removal of all such outdated regulations should aim at reducing compliance burden on businesses and citizens alike.

Reviewing the Single Window System, the chief secretary stressed the importance of ensuring that all services under the system are provided digitally within a defined timeframe.

He directed the Industries and Commerce Department to analyse whether services are available online or offline at the backend and submit a detailed report with recommendations for making this system useful meeting the original objectives in letter and spirit.

In a significant move towards digital transformation, Dulloo also instructed the department to expedite the digitisation of data related to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

He called for appointing Director Industries, Jammu, as the nodal officer to oversee and accelerate this process.

