Idukki (Kerala), Dec 1 (PTI) The National Cadet Corps' (NCC) first and only airstrip in the country is getting ready to receive small aircrafts for the training purpose of its air wing cadets.

A successful trial landing of a two-seater Virus SW-80 aircraft was carried out at the airstrip built in this hill district on Thursday, officials said.

After the successful trial run, the officials said a necessary report will be submitted to the authorities and based on it they will take further decisions on commencing the training for NCC air wing cadets.

Construction of a 650-metre long runway, a hangar for parking four small aircraft and a training facility for 50 cadets including accommodation has already been completed.

The completion of the airstrip has given wings to the dreams of the hill district prone to ecological disasters.

According to the district administration officials, although the aim of the airstrip is to provide free flying training to NCC cadets, it will also help the district in emergency situations.

Air Force planes and large helicopters can be landed here in case of emergency, they said.

Officials said earlier two attempts were made to land a small plane at the airstrip but it was not possible due to the existence of a sand deposit there. The aircraft successfully landed after clearing the obstacle, they added.

