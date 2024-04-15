Latehar (Jharkhand), Apr 15 (PTI) Security forces recovered and defused improvised explosive devices (IEDs) kept in eight cans in a forest in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Monday, police said.

The explosives were recovered from the Lohra forest under the jurisdiction of the Barwadih police station during a special operation.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi and the Rise of 'Neo-Middle Class': How BJP Aims at Changing Nation's Destiny.

The second commandant of the CRPF 11 battalion, Vinod Kumar Kanojiya, said the central force along with the local police recovered the IEDs, which were later defused by the bomb disposal team.

Each of the eight cans weighed about 1.5 kg, he said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: General Polls All About Making Narendra Modi Prime Minister for Third Time, Says Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (See Pics).

"We suspect that the IEDs were hidden in the forest by the Naxalites to harm the police," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)