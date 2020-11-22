Shillong, Nov 22 (PTI) The Incubation and Enterprise Support Centre of IIM Shillong has signed an MoU with FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) to provide guidance and to mentor start-ups and entrepreneurs to grow, an official said.

IESC chairperson Sanjeeb Kakoty and FLO national president Jahnabi Phookan signed the deal for their respective organisations on Saturday.

The underlying objective of the MoU is to provide a nurturing, instructive and supportive environment for entrepreneurs during the critical stages of starting up a new business, and increasing the chance for a start-up to succeed, shorten the time and reduce the cost of establishing and growing its business, the IIM said in a statement issued here.

Speaking about the work of FLO and its alignment with Sustainable Development Goals, Phookan elaborated that FLO's vision under her presidency is to focus on ensuring sustainable practices and creating sustainable livelihoods for the economic empowerment of women towards becoming sufficient job creators than just mere job seekers.

Stressing on the importance of women, particularly those in the northeastern part of India, in safeguarding the rich culture and traditions of the people, Prof Sanjeeb Kakoty felt that women were also very much responsible for keeping alive the entrepreneurial nature and spirit emanating from the region.

"Therefore if transformation is to be witnessed in this part of the region it has to be women-led," he remarked while expressing hope in the impact that the MoU and the mandated work can help achieve.

IIM Shillong chairman Shishir Bajoria expressed confidence that this initiative could be a defining moment in impacting firstly the region and then beyond, in line with the responsibility bestowed on this premier institute of national importance in the region.

IIM Shillong director Prof DP Goyal pointed that the MoU was very much in line with the mission of the institute to generate and disseminate knowledge in all aspects of management for sustainable development and to develop innovative leaders with strong ethical values.

This new pact between two very influential organizations is just the right boost at the right time particularly for women entrepreneurs of the region, he said.

