Patna (Bihar) [India], July 30 (ANI): On reports of a tussle between him and his uncle Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras over the Haijpur seat, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Sunday said that if any allies have any concern then they should talk first within the alliance.

"If any of the allies have any issue or concern, they should first talk within the alliance. That is the right place & forum...The media will not give you a seat...The seat will be decided within the alliance...”, he said.

He further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has an alliance with other parties not just mine so a discussion with them is important.

“Before joining the NDA, a lot of my worries were presented as conditions which are not true. It is a big decision to form an alliance as it decides the course of the party...BJP has an alliance with other parties not just mine, therefore a discussion with them is important. Once everyone is on the same page every piece of information about the number of seats & selection of seats will be given in a press conference...", he added.

Earlier this week, Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras once again staked his claim on the Hajipur constituency and said that he will contest the next Lok Sabha polls from his late brother Ram Vilas Paswan's constituency.

“I will contest from Hajipur itself, this is my right. I am an MP there, I am a cabinet minister in the Government of India and an old and trusted ally of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance),” Paras said.

In 2019, Pashupati Paras had won from Hajipur while Chirag emerged the winner from Jamui.

However, the uncle-nephew fight shows no sign of relenting for close to three years.

Pashupati Kumar Paras and Chirag Paswan first locked their horns over claiming the legacy of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chirag said that he will contest the next Lok Sabha polls in 2024 from the Hajipur constituency in Bihar.

"I definitely say that I will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Hajipur only. It is not right to share the talks that took place with the BJP on a public platform but it is certain that Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest the Lok Sabha election from Hajipur," Chirag Paswan told ANI.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) was formed in October 2021 after the Election Commission allotted a separate symbol to Chirag Paswan's faction following his differences with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who heads a separate faction. In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, Chirag Paswan had walked out of the NDA, raising a rebellion against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In the Bihar assembly elections 2020, the LJP managed to secure only 5.66 per cent vote share winning a single seat. The lone MLA who won under the LJP symbol soon switched sides to the JD(U). (ANI)

