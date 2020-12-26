By Archana Prasad

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): In a scathing attack on Home Minister Amit Shah who is on his three-day visit to the Northeast where several opposition MLAs are likely to join BJP, senior Congress leader Sushmita Dev on Saturday questioned why the BJP needed Congress MLAs if they were confident about their victory in Assam?

"You are so confident about your victory in Assam, then why do you need Congress MLAs to join your party BJP. I can't say who is joining and who is not joining but they are saying they are going get 100 seats in Assam," Sushmita Dev told ANI on being asked about Shah's visit to Assam and Manipur.

"Your entire campaign is against Congress but when it comes to elections you need the people who are in Congress to help you in winning the elections, which means that Congress is in a very good position otherwise why would you take the sitting MLAs of Congress," she added.

Dev, national spokesperson of Congress said that Home Minister Amit Shah "should concentrate on a number of problems which are now prevalent in Northeast since North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) between BJP and the non-congress party came into existence. Assam is having disputes over the border with Mizoram he should concentrate on that."

Shah,who is on a three-day visit to Northeast reached Guwahati on Saturday morning. He was welcomed by folk artists outside Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. (ANI)

