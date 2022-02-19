Imphal (Manipur) [India], February 19 (ANI): Stating that the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoted the creation of 60,000 startups in India, Union Minister Smriti Irani has said that if the BJP forms the government in the state then it would form a corpus fund of Rs 100 crore for startups in Manipur.

Canvassing for BJP candidate Okram Henry Singh in Manipur on Friday, "In the past seven years, the BJP government has promoted the creation of 60,000 startups in the country. If the BJP forms its government in the state, then it would create a corpus fund of Rs 100 crore exclusively for startups in Manipur."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Bio-CNG Plant in Indore Today.

Attacking the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, she said, "Did Rahul Gandhi or the Congress party manage to create an environment for the creation of at least 60 startups in the country."

She further said, "Rahul Gandhi's family used Manipur as ATM but PM Modi launched the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. 11 crore farmers are given Rs 6,000 every year... If voted to power again, we'll give additional Rs 2000 to the farmers of Manipur."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Gets Hubby Arrested for Covering up Daughter’s Rape in Dhar.

In a laundry list of freebies, the Union Minister said that those who attain 18 years of age would get free laptops and teenagers who want to go to college and girls who want to pursue further studies would receive free scooty.

The elections in Manipur will be held on February 28 and March 5. Votes will be counted on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)