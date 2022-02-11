Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 11 (ANI): Days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief ministerial face for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state, party MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Friday said that Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu will get the post of "Super CM" if the party is voted to power again.

"He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) will be given Super CM post," Bittu told ANI when asked about which post the Congress party will give to Navjot Singh Sidhu if voted to power in the Punjab elections.

The Congress leader said that Sidhu welcomed the decision of Channi being the face of the chief minister for the upcoming polls.

"Did Sidhu raise any questions on the decision to choose Channi as the CM face? He welcomed the decision," he said.

Bittu further said that the common man of Punjab is praying for the victory of Chief Minister Channi and will come out to vote "like a festival" on the day of the election.

"Every poor person in Punjab is praying for Channi in Gurudwaras and temples. A common man like us is praying for him. The poor are saying that if Channi returns to power, only then our children can study and dream of becoming a Chief Minister someday. The people would vote Channi on the day of the election just like their festival. This is what BJP and AAP are scared of," he said.

Hitting out at Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal who has projected Bhagwant Mann as their Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming polls, Bittu termed the party as the "B team" of RSS and said that Kejriwal wants to "divide" Punjab.

"BJP stands nowhere in Punjab. The B team of RSS, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. Punjab and Haryana have border disputes, we have language problems, water issues. Kejriwal wants to divide Punjab, wants to take its water," he said.

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Punjab and his security breach in January during his visit to Ferozepur, the Congress MP said that he should come by air as the people may come out on roads in protest of him because of the rage they have due to their struggle during the anti-farm laws protest.

"He is welcome. We have told the people to listen to the Prime Minister. He should come by air. He would still have problems by road because he has kept every Punjabi on the road for more than a year. How would they forget? More than 700 farmers died during the protest. If his car goes by road, there is anger in the minds of the people, so they may come out in protest against the Prime Minister. So he should use the helicopter," he said.

Bittu further hit out at PM Modi and ED for arresting Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case and said that the Prime Minister is taking out his anger on the Chief Minister who comes from a poor background.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking out his anger on the Dalit (Channi) who comes from a poor background and has become the Chief Minister of Punjab. They found Honey, a poor boy. The ED are thrashing him for the past 15 days," he said.

Meanwhile, Honey was produced before a court on Friday in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case where he was sent to 14-day judicial custody. (ANI)

