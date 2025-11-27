Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI): Amid speculation over a possible change in leadership in Karnataka, state Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Thursday that he and Chief Minister Siddaramiah will travel to Delhi if the party's leadership asks them to do so.

"If the High Command asks me and the CM to come to Delhi, we will go," Shivakumar told reporters at Vidhana Soudha.

Also Read | Indian Job Market: Formal Hiring Softens in October but Job Postings Still 60% Above Pre-Pandemic Levels, Says Report.

He was replying to a question on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister may be called to Delhi for a discussion.

Shivakumar earlier said he has not yet been called to Delhi by the party leadership.

Also Read | Voter List Revision Hearing: Supreme Court to Hear Pleas Challenging SIR Exercise on December 2.

"No one has called me (to Delhi) yet. I will be here tomorrow as well. Today, I am going to Mumbai for a private event, and I will be back by tonight," he told reporters.

Siddaramaiah had also said that he would visit Delhi if the party high command called him.

Kharge said on Thursday that a decision concerning leadership will be made after a discussion among party's central leaders apart from Siddaramiah and Shivakumar.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Kharge stated that it will be a collective decision.

"I will call everyone and have a discussion. Rahul Gandhi will also remain present in that discussion. Other members will also remain present. CM and Dy CM will also remain present. The decision will be made after a discussion. There is a team. I am not alone. The entire high command team will discuss and make a decision," he told reporters.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress MLA and former minister KN Rajanna said the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) should decide the name of the chief minister.

"Let's dissolve (the Assembly) and face the elections. Then let's work together under the leadership of DK Shivakumar and come up with a majority. Then let him serve as the CM for 5 years. Wasn't it the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) that elected Siddaramaiah? Now the decision should be made by the CLP," the Congress MLA told reporters.

"The high command said not to talk about leadership. That's why I won't talk about it. My personal wish is that Siddaramaiah should be the CM for five years. The AICC will clarify in the next couple of days. Otherwise, the second option is that Dr G Parameshwara should become the CM," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)