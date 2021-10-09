Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 9 (ANI): Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday slammed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and said that if he observes a vow of silence, then Congress and the country will get a lot of peace.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu has observed a vow of silence. If he obverses a vow of silence permanently, then the Congress will also get a lot of peace and the country will also get a lot of peace," Vij told ANI.

His statements came after Sidhu vowed to observe a hunger strike demanding arrest of the accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence. However, Sidhu on Saturday ended his hunger strike after Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra, appeared before the Uttar Pradesh police after he was summoned in connection with the case.

Hitting out at Congress, the Haryana minister said that Congress is a ship that is about to sink.

"There is infighting in Congress. When a ship starts sinking, it starts to falter. In the same way, they are faltering again and again. This is indicating that the ship of Congress is about to sink," said Vij.

Speaking about the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people including four farmers died on October 3, the Haryana minister said that the Uttar Pradesh government is taking "fair action."

"The UP government is taking absolutely fair action," he said.

Appreciating the farmers of Haryana, he said that the farmers in the state are very intelligent.

"They know very well that burning of stubble damages the environment and also reduces the fertility of the land. Therefore, the farmers of Haryana are always cautious in this matter and the farmers are also informed about this from time to time by the government," he said. (ANI)

