Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 4 (ANI): Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari expressed grief over the incident in which two people were killed after a dilapidated building at the Mahatama Gandhi Memorial Hospital collapsed on Saturday evening. As per information authorities were able to rescue 12 out of 15 people.

Ansrai said as per the instructions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, he had left all the work at night and gone to the accident site with the secretary.

"Incidents happen, and as a health minister, I condemn the incident. Leaving all work at night, Chief Minister Hemant Soren sent me and the secretary there. Go and see what is there and how the incident occurred. I went there and found that it was not the building but the roof that had collapsed, due to which a handicapped and a poor person died. A body is being taken out now. If such an incident happens in a hospital, it hurts", Irfan Ansari told ANI.

Furthermore, the Jharkhand Health Minister stated that there was a cabin for unclaimed bodies at the accident site and that the BJP people stopped him from going there. He added that on the instruction of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Rs 5 lakh was given as compensation to the deceased, whereas Rs 50000 was given as compensation to the injured people. Furthermore, he noted that the opposition is making an issue of the incident without reason.

"There was a separate cabin for unclaimed people, the government was paying attention, and I was also paying attention. BJP people told me that there are unclaimed people, don't go. I went there and, on the instructions of the Chief Minister, I gave the injured Rs 5 lakh and Rs 50,000. There should not be any issue on this. If you are a very well-wisher, then give me advice. Why make quotas in everything unnecessarily? I said it is an old building, and a new medical college was built there. The work of transferring goods is going on there", Irfan Ansari further said. (ANI)

