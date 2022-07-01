New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) Limited have received patent on its Nanotechnology-based fertilisers IFFCO Nano Urea and Nano DAP.

IFFCO has received patents on Nano Urea and Nano DAP for 20 years from the Patent Office of the Government of India, said the company in a release.

Taking to Twitter, IFFCO's MD, U S Awasthi announced the feat, "This intellectual property of IFFCO Nano Urea and Nano DAP will strengthen Indian economy by reducing input cost to agriculture, double the income of farmers in line with the dream and inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

IFFCO Nano Urea and IFFCO Nano DAP are next-generation fertilisers benefiting farmers and the environment.

These products will be instrumental in reducing soil, air and water pollution. Novel products require fewer quantities to produce quantities of quality crops, while at the same time keeping soil healthy. (ANI)

