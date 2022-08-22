New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who visited the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the Special Cell of Delhi Police and National Cyber Forensic Lab (NCFL) on Sunday, stressed the need for the latest technological upgrade, capacity building and awareness for prevention and detection of cybercrime.

This was the first visit by LG to the operational unit of Delhi Police. LG took stock of the existing facilities at NCFL which is one of the verticals of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre. He took a keen interest in the working of the various forensic tools and made a special focus on the further upgradation of the Darknet and cryptocurrency forensic/operational facilities.

LG interacted with the staff of the Delhi Police and appreciated their contribution towards a safer Delhi and safer cyberspace. He stressed the fact that the motto of Delhi Police Shanti Sewa Nyaya has to further upgrade their public delivery system so that the grievances of the people of Delhi are addressed expeditiously and the police play a proactive role in prevention and awareness strategies.

LG also laid emphasis on giving due credit to the police functionaries as the public at large might not be aware of the hard work being put into each technical analysis and in each detection.

LG Delhi laid emphasis on further upgradation of human resources in the form of capacity building, technical resources in the form of forensic and operational capabilities and necessary logistics to achieve the desired goals. LG said that IFSO Unit is capable to handle any cybercrime with its latest technical capabilities. He stressed that IFSO has optimum technical capabilities to play important role in tackling various ongoing problems related to national security, not only in Delhi but all over India. (ANI)

