Jammu and Kashmir [India], November 29 (ANI): The Inspector General (IG) of the Kashmir sector, MS Bhatia, on Monday, interacted with the 53rd batch of Directly Appointed Gazetted Officers (DAGOS), who were on a field trip to Kashmir.

The trainees were briefed regarding the current security scenario, problems at hand, various counter measures in place and insights into future challenges.

The Kashmir Ops Sector CRPF informed about the interaction in a tweet.

"Sh. M.S Bhatia, IG #KOS interacted with the 53rd batch of DAGOs who are on a field trip to #KashmirThe trainees were briefed regarding the current security scenario, problems at hand, various counter measures in place & insights into the future challenges. @crpfindia @MSBhatiaIPS," the tweet read. (ANI)

