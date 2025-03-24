New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): After the Shinde Sena youth group vandalising a comedy club, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi condemned such actions on Monday, claiming that the party had "ignited a fire in Nagpur" and now they are trying to do the same in Mumbai.

"They ignited fire like this in Nagpur. They are now doing this in Mumbai. What kind of intolerance is this? If you don't like something, file a Police complaint but if there is such behaviour, I think people of Mumbai are watching, Maharashtra is watching how law and order is being taken into hand and they have stooped to hooliganism," Chaturvedi told ANI in Delhi.

Also Read | 'Only Way Forward': Kunal Kamra Shares Photo With Indian Constitution in FIRST Post After 'Gaddar' Jibe at Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

The UBT MP further took a jibe at Shinde Sena, saying that the party is threatening action over a joke in which the Deputy Chief Minister's name was not even mentioned, and that the vandalism shows that there "was some truth" in the statement.

"They are threatening over a joke where Eknath Shinde's name was not even mentioned, only the intelligent would have got the hint. If you have an objection, lodge an FIR and make us of the legal procedure. Their vandalism shows that it has hurt them and what he is saying through a joke has truth in it," she added.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 254, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Meanwhile, An FIR has been registered against both Kunal Kamra and the Shiv Sena's youth wing, as the group had vandalised the club where the sketch stand-up was performed by Kamra.

According to Sub inspector Vijay of Khar police station, the Shinde Sena's youth faction entered the venue while a live show of standup comedian Rajat Sood was going on, forced the show to be closed down and vandalized the set.

The UBT Sena MP was referencing the violence which broke out in certain parts of Nagpur on March 17, after the Vishva Hindu Parishad had organised a protest demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's grave. Reportedly stones were also hurled at the police after rumours of a holy book being burned came out.

The officials have also started "bulldozer action" against the Nagpur violence accused, as officials arrived at the accused Faheem Khan's residence today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)