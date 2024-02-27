Jammu, Feb 27 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management, Jammu and the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Srinagar, on Tuesday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost entrepreneurship and innovation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The MoU was signed at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, during Bharat Tex 2024 by Director, IIM Jammu, professor B S Sahay and NIFT Srinagar director Dr Javid Wani, an official statement said.

The MoU is envisioned for a collaboration framework between the two prestigious institutes for convergence in the areas of academics, research, executive education, training, and the promotion of entrepreneurship and incubation facilities.

The IIM Jammu, established in 2016, is an Institute of National Importance (INI), and NIFT is a premier institute of fashion education in India.

With 18 campuses across the country, including NIFT Srinagar, the institute has been at the forefront of providing professional human resources to the textile and apparel industry, the statement said.

As per the MoU, the collaboration between IIM Jammu and NIFT Srinagar seeks to bridge the gap between understanding of both the industries, promoting interdisciplinary approaches to problem-solving and ensuring the success and sustainability of both the institutes.

