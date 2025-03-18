Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) Magnetic fields can effectively manipulate blood flow in the body, opening up the possibility of using magnets to treat cardiovascular diseases, a study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) researchers has revealed.

The institute, in a statement on Tuesday, said a theoretical study by its researchers found that magnetic force lowers blood pressure fluctuations and stabilises flow, setting the stage for advanced cardiovascular therapies.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly Today in English: Inspirational Quote With Meaning To Empower Students in Morning School Assembly on March 19, 2025.

This opens up possibilities for using magnets in treatment of heart diseases and provides insights for creating advanced drug delivery systems, it said.

"Wall shear stress (WSS) is the force per unit area exerted by the blood flow along the inner walls of blood vessels. It is a critical factor in vascular health, as abnormal WSS can contribute to the development of diseases like atherosclerosis. WSS is influenced by the blood's velocity and viscosity along the vessel walls," said Prof Abhijeet Kumar, who led the study at the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Also Read | PM Internship Scheme App Launched: Here's How To Apply for the Programme via PMIS Application.

The researchers used a computation framework to simulate and analyse the blood flow pattern.

The research found that stronger magnetic fields facilitated smoother blood flow.

The study revealed that magnetic force stabilises flow and pressure fluctuations in all the stenosis shapes, reducing the risk of plaque rupture. The results showed that the magnetic field influences blood flow, pressure, and WSS, which can further help control high blood pressure and prevent damage to arterial walls.

Prof Kumar, however, said there are many challenges in transforming this research into practical treatments, like the complex interactions between magnetic fields and biological tissues, which can impact cellular structures, blood viscosity, and vessel walls.

"...Given the complexities and challenges mentioned, including the need for extensive research, clinical trials, and regulatory approvals, it might take several years before such treatments become widely available," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)