India News | IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus Inaugurated

Chennai, Nov 6 (PTI) President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Monday inaugurated the IIT Madras Zanzibar, the first-ever international campus of an IIT, the institute said.

The first batch commenced with about 40 per cent of the total students, comprising women from Zanzibar, mainland Tanzania, Nepal, and India, admitted to the BS and MTech programmes in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

The programmes at IIT-M Zanzibar are open to students of all nationalities, including Indians.

"This historic initiative is being undertaken as part of the government of India's endeavour to take top quality education system of India to international arenas," a release here said.

The existing campus in Bweleo district, located approximately 15 km south of Zanzibar Town, is equipped with international amenities designed to meet the current needs of students. A permanent campus will be built soon jointly by the Governments of Zanzibar and India, the release added.

IIT-M Zanzibar will offer BS and MTech programmes, in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, initially, and more academic programmes will be offered in the coming year.

