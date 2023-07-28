Dehradun, Jul 28 (PTI) IIT Roorkee on Friday held its convocation 2023, with software giant Bosch Global Software Technology CEO Dattatri Salagame saying the institute significantly contributes to technology development by producing "brilliant" graduates.

"As the higher education sector continues to evolve, institutions like IIT Roorkee must continue to adapt and innovate. It's fulfilling to note that IIT Roorkee sets an example for other institutions to follow and contributes significantly to the development of the world by producing supremely brilliant technology graduates," Salagame said.

A total of 1,916 degrees, comprising 1,077 undergraduates, 685 masters and 154 PhDs, were awarded at the convocation.

The event was attended by the awardees, their families and staff members. It was presided over by B V R Mohan Reddy, Chairman, Board of Governors of the institute.

