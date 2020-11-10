Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) An illegal arms manufacturing unit in Ghaziabad was busted on Tuesday with four people arrested while some weapons were seized from the factory, police said.

Police in Muradnagar got a tip-off that a suspicious person was carrying a country-made pistol, which was seized when he was frisked at Rawli road in the district.

Later, police raided the factory premises and recovered a large quantity of finished and unfinished weapons, SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said.

The owner of the unit Mohammad Umar, his wife Rumy along with his assistants Moinuddin and Naushad were arrested.

Umar has expertise in manufacturing firearms while the other three accused are trained in making parts. In 2006, Umar and Naushad were jailed for making country-made pistols.

One country-made pistol, a semi-finished revolver and 13 barrels, firing pins, four live cartridges, electric welding and drilling machines and other equipments were recovered from the unit.

Cash valued around Rs 2.5 lakh have also been recovered allegedly earned after selling the illegal arms.

