Gurugram, Jul 18 (PTI) An illegal IVF centre was busted in Gurugram's Sushant Lok area in a raid by the health department on Friday, officials said.

The officials said that 84 embryos were recovered from the centre during the raid and they have been shifted to different hospitals.

According to the Gurugram health department, there was concrete information about an illegal IVF centre operating in Sushant Lok Phase-1. On the instructions of CMO, a team led by Dr. Ritu was formed and a raid was conducted on the centre named “Fertility 2U Centre”.

During the raid, Manju Sharma, the operator of the centre, failed to produce any documents related to departmental permission to the team. However, it came to light that permission was taken to operate an ultrasound machine, the police said.

The permission for the ultrasound machine was being used as a cover to run an illegal IVF centre, they said, adding that the centre had been operational for about a year.

On the complaint of Dr Ritu from the Health Department, Sector-29 police station has registered a case against Sharma and a probe is underway, a police officer said.

