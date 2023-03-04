Ranchi, Mar 4 (PTI) An illegal liquor factory was busted in Jharkhand's Bokaro district and spurious liquor worth around Rs 1 crore was seized, an Excise department official said.

After getting a tip-off, a team of the excise department raided the illegal factory at Ganjori village, some 120-km from the state capital Ranchi, on Thursday midnight, the official said.

Also Read | Gambia Children Deaths: CDC Report Suggests Child Deaths Linked to Consumption of Made-in-India Cough Syrups.

"The factory was running in a bunker in Ganjori village. We have seized 2,000 litres of spirit, 300 cartoons of spurious liquor and other items required for making liquor from the spot. The price of seized liquor will be around Rs 1 crore," excise inspector Praveen Choudhary told PTI.

He said around 20 people were working in the factory when they raided and three were arrested on the spot .

Also Read | Satyabrata Mookherjee Dies: Former Union Minister Passes Away; PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda Condole Demise of BJP Leader.

Choudhary said the spurious liquor was being made for supply in different districts of the state and Bihar for the upcoming Holi festival.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)