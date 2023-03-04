New Delhi, March 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of BJP leader and former Union minister Satyabrata Mookherjee. Mookherjee, also a former additional solicitor general of India, passed away at his residence after battling age-related ailments.

In his condeolence message, PM Modi said Mookherjee played a vital role in building the BJP in West Bengal. "Pained by the passing away of former Union Minister, Shri Satyabrata Mookherjee. He played a vital role in building the BJP in West Bengal. He was respected for his legal acumen as well as intellectual prowess. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.

BJP national president JP Nadda also expressed his grief over the demise of the veteran BJP leader, saying the latter was a true guardian of the people of Krishnanagar (in West Bengal's Nadia district) and worked tirelessly for them.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Satyabrata Mukherjee. Julu Babu was a true guardian to the people of Krishnanagar and worked tirelessly for them. His contributions to the nation and party will always be remembered. My condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," tweeted Nadda. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also extended his condolences to the bereaved family members of the former Union minister.

"I am disheartened about the sad demise of former @BJP4Bengal President Shri Satyabrata Mukherjee. Popularly known as Jolu Babu, he was an MP & Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Govt. Condolences to his family members & friends. May his soul attain eternal peace. Om Shanti," the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly tweeted. Mookherjee was elected as a BJP MP from Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency in 1999.

