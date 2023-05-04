Faridabad, May 4 (PTI) Police on Thursday demolished nine properties built illegally by a drug smuggler on government land in the Surajkund area here, police said.

According to the police, the demolished properties were owned by Amarnath (54), who was active in the illegal drug trade for 10 years and is lodged in jail for the last six months.

Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said with the money he amassed through drug smuggling, Amarnath had built nine illegal properties on a land stretch owned by the Ankhir village panchayat here.

In the demolition drive jointly carried out by the Faridabad police and the district administration, officials knocked down four shops that Amarnath had rented out and five shanties where he used to hoard and sell drugs, the police said.

A native of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, Amarnath had eight cases against him in Faridabad -- four for smuggling marijuana and the remaining for trafficking liquor. Two cases of drug smuggling are also registered against his wife, they said.

The Faridabad administration and police have earlier demolished the illegal properties of other drug smugglers including Bijender alias Lala, Kanhaiya alias Kamal, Satyadev, Aasma Khan, Shababa, Maya, Pooja, Meena, Saina, Jahida and Mammo Khan.

