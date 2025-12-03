Malda (West Bengal) [India], December 3 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured the people of Malda that no one will be sent to a detention centre during the ongoing SIR process. She emphasised that she stands with the people as their protector.

The West Bengal Chief Minister further alleged that the BJP initiated the SIR process in the state strategically, ahead of the upcoming elections.

"Malda people don't worry no one going to detention centre.... I'm here as your pehradar. May I help you...camp start from 12 dec in all blocks. For help any queries regarding documents....They know elections are coming, election declare in Feb, that's why they're start cleverly....Home department do this...Otherwise SIR process or Bangla dakhal.............no I will Stop you in your plan .....Don't worry about SIR," said Bannerjee. She further stated that the BJP has no right to label anyone who speaks the Bangla language as Bangladeshi. "You have not right to declare person who talk with bangla language is Bangladeshi," added Bannerjee.

Additionally, she accused the central government of not providing funds to Bengal, stating that, despite writing letters, the union government did not respond to their pleas.

"There are only one tax, GST. Central govt not giving fund to bengal....If you are trying to create emergency situation good people will answer you....We wrote many times letter to centar but no reply....We have lots of for aadiwasi santhali kuruk n other backward classes..." said CM Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister further asserted that the BJP is digging its own grave by conducting the SIR process in the state and claimed that the party has no public support in Bengal.

"BJP is digging its own grave by conducting SIR..., you have won Bihar but you cannot win Bengal, you will not get the support of the people here..." said Bannerjee.

Earlier on November 26, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP snatches the rights of everyone and threatened the BLOs of putting them behind bars and their jobs would be taken away.

"I cannot say anything about this. I have the record of what family members said. I have the entire record of who died by suicide, who died due to trauma. Several people are still dying by suicide. Who is responsible for the BLO's death in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan? What was the need to implement this in a hurry? BJP snatches the rights of everyone. They threaten the BLOs that they will be put in jail and have their jobs taken away. I want to ask you, how long will your job stay? Even if you are not there, democracy will remain," Mamata Banerjee said. (ANI)

