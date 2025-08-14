New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): The Indian Medical Association (IMA) headquarters has extended full support to the Haryana State Branch in its efforts to secure timely payments and proper budgetary allocations under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

In a letter dated August 13, 2025, addressed to IMA Haryana president Dr. Mahaveer Jain, IMA national president Dr. Dilip Bhanushali expressed serious concern over persistent delays in payments to empanelled hospitals in Haryana and other states.

"IMA Headquarters expresses its full support and solidarity with IMA Haryana in your just and rightful efforts to secure appropriate budgetary allocations and ensure timely payments to hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme," the letter stated.

"These delays severely impact the functioning of hospitals, demoralize healthcare providers, and, more critically, jeopardize the delivery of essential services to the underprivileged."

The national body urged IMA Haryana to "actively and persistently pursue the matter" with state authorities to ensure that the crisis is addressed without any further delay. "No stone should be left unturned in your efforts to bring this matter to a just and timely resolution," it said.

Assuring full backing from the national body, the IMA HQ reaffirmed its commitment to standing with IMA Haryana in its pursuit of justice for the medical fraternity. The letter concluded with a promise of all necessary support to resolve the issue swiftly and effectively.

Earlier, on August 6, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Haryana decided to suspend Ayushman Bharat health services in the state, citing non-payment of dues to private hospitals.

In an official statement, the IMA Haryana mentioned that a meeting was held between ACS Sudhir Rajpal and officials of Ayushman Bharat Haryana High Authority.

The IMA was informed that around Rs 245 crore have been received by the Ayushman Bharat Haryana High Authority, out of which Rs 175 crore is Haryana government's share and Rs 70 crore is the Central government's share as budget for this quarter. However, it was also told that around Rs 490 crore arrears to private hospitals are still pending.

On August 2, around 650-700 private hospitals in Haryana were set to withdraw from the Ayushman Bharat scheme starting August 7 due to pending dues of over Rs 500 crore.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Haryana claimed that despite multiple assurances from government officials, payments continue to be delayed, with some hospitals experiencing delays of up to 4-5 months.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Ashok Mahajan, who was the Former President of Haryana IMA, said, " IMA Haryana does not want to withdraw Ayushman services; it is being forced to! Hospitals have bills running into crores and are unable to pay their doctors, staff and vendors. They are forced to take this step to prevent further losses. They seem to be funding this government scheme; SHA pays late, and deductions are made without any reason."

Over 1.2 crore people in Haryana are enrolled in the scheme, including low-income families and senior citizens. The withdrawal of private hospitals may lead to difficulties in accessing healthcare services, putting additional pressure on government hospitals.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) is a flagship scheme of the government. It provides health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to around 55 crore beneficiaries belonging to 12.37 crore families belonging to the economically weaker 40 per cent population of the country. (ANI)

