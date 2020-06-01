India News | IMD Forecasts Heavy Rains in Pune Till June 4

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Pune till June 4.

The low lying areas in the city are likely to be affected with gusty winds during the downpour.

"Pune is likely to receive heavy rainfall in next 3-4 days (till June 4) and low lying areas likely to be affected with gusty winds in Pune during this time," Anupam Kashyapi, IMD scientist, Pune told ANI.

The weather expert informed that monsoon has already hit Kerala but it won't progress further due to depression forming around the east-central and south-east Arabian sea.

"Today the monsoon has hit Kerala. For the next 4-5 days, there won't be much progress in the monsoon because depression has been formed around east-central and south-east Arabian sea. In the next 24 hours, it will convert into the cyclone," he said.

"The cyclone formation is likely to bring widespread rain in Konkan and Goa, which may cover almost 75 per cent area till June 4. Rainfall is expected on June 5 too but it will reduce due to cyclone," Kashyap added.

Moreover, the IMD has issued rainfall warning has been issued for June 3 to Thane, Mumbai and Raigad.

"We have issued a warning to Thane, Mumbai, Raigad for June 3. Very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Palghar for June 3 and 4. The rain may go up to more than 20 cm a day," he said. (ANI)

